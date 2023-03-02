Josh Brolin and Sophie Thatcher to Receive Top Honors at Sun Valley Film Festival

Actors Josh Brolin and Sophie Thatcher are set to receive top honors at the 2023 Sun Valley Film Festival amid a jam-packed slate of cinematic programming.

Brolin will take home the festival’s Vision Award, which is annually bestowed to industry gamechangers whose work has irrefutably shaped the entertainment sphere. The honor will be presented to Brolin during an April 1 ceremony, followed by a conversation on his career.

More from Variety

Most recently, Brolin starred in and executive produced the Prime Video series “Outer Range.” The actor scored an Academy Award nomination in 2008 for his performance in Gus Van Sant’s “Milk,” and has held key roles in other acclaimed films including “No Country for Old Men,” “American Gangster,” “Sicario” and “Oldboy.” The “Avengers” franchise star will join an elite group of past honorees such as Geena Davis, Clint Eastwood, Gal Gadot, Ethan Hawke and Amy Poehler.

Thatcher will take home the Rising Star Award on March 30 in recognition of her burgeoning success as a young performer. The 22-year-old actor received critical acclaim for her role in “Yellowjackets,” an Emmy-nominated survival drama from Showtime set to debut its second season March 24. Thatcher has also made appearances on shows including “The Book of Boba Fett” and “Chicago Med.” Her latest project, a film adaptation of Stephen King’s “The Boogeyman,” hits theaters June 2.

“We are so excited for this year’s Sun Valley Film Festival, honoring the very best in film, and those who are trailblazers in our industry,” said fest founder Teddy Grennan. “We can’t wait to showcase this amazing slate of films to this year’s guests and patrons, and we’re excited to welcome Josh Brolin and Sophie Thatcher as our honorees this year.”

Story continues

Nineteen narrative and documentary features are scheduled to screen at the festival, including director Anthony Mandler’s “Surrounded” to cap off the five-day event. Other highlights include screenings of Eva Longoria’s “Flamin’ Hot,” “Joyland” and “Deep Rising.”

The fest will also host Variety’s 10 Producers to Watch, who will be announced March 15, and will participate in a March 31 panel. The event will also see Variety bestowing its Creative Impact in Producing Award to BAFTA-nominated producer Nina Yang Bongiovi. A screening of Erica Tremblay’s “Fancy Dance,” which Bongiovi produced, will open the festival.

The 2023 Sun Valley Film Festival will be held March 29-April 2. Additional honorees and programming titles will be released in the coming weeks on the festival website.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.