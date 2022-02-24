Josh Boyer expresses surprise at Brian Flores’ tanking allegations

Brian Flores alleges in his lawsuit against the league and several teams that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered Flores $100,000 per loss in 2019 in an attempt to secure the No. 1 overall choice in the 2020 draft. NFL Media reported, and then deleted, that a witness was privy to the conversation between Ross and Flores.

Anyone and everyone close to Flores surely will have to answer questions about what they knew, if anything, about Flores’ allegations.

Dolphins defensive coordinator Josh Boyer coached with Flores for 14 seasons. He followed Flores to Miami from New England in 2019 as defensive backs coach until his promotion in 2020.

Boyer, who retained his job on Mike McDaniel’s staff, insists he felt no pressure to lose in 2019 when the Dolphins finished 5-11.

“No. I’ve never felt that. That’s never come up for me,” Boyer said Wednesday, via Adam Beasley of profootballnetwork.com. “Every conversation that I’ve had is, ‘Put guys in the best position to succeed and try to win the game.’ For me personally, that has never come up.”

Reporters pressed Boyer, and he said Flores’ lawsuit was the first he heard of the accusation.

“There’s a lot of things that are out there that are surprising,” Boyer said. “I know that there are some things that are out there that are not true. That’s surprising to me. Things that get reported, and people say things.

“I kind of try to do the best I can. I think it’s a good philosophy of life: Control the things that you can control. Put in a good day’s work and try to build relationships and get better. Yeah, there’s a lot of things that happened that are surprising, and that you don’t expect, but at the end of the day, none of it’s detrimental to winning football games, if that makes sense.”

