Josh Anderson suspended 2 games for hit on Alex Pietrangelo

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety has suspended Montreal Canadiens forward Josh Anderson for two games for a dangerous hit on Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo on Saturday.

Anderson was assessed a five minute major and a game misconduct after he boarded Pietrangelo in front of the Vegas bench in Montreal’s 6-4 loss.

Pietrangelo suffered no apparent injury on the play and remained in the game.

Anderson will forfeit just under $60,000 in salary with the suspension, according to TSN’s Chris Johnston.

The 28-year-old will miss the Canadiens’ games against the Detroit Red Wings and the Vancouver Canucks.

Anderson has three goals and two assists in 12 games this season. He has never been fined or suspended previously in his 400 game NHL career.

Pietrangelo has 10 assists in 13 games for the high-flying Golden Knights, leading all Vegas skaters in ice time with 23:41 per game.

More from Yahoo Sports