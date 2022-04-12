Joseph Gordon-Levitt Joins Natasha Lyonne-Rian Johnson Peacock Series – The Hamden Journal

Joseph Gordon-Levitt has been cast opposite Natasha Lyonne in Peacock’s Poker Face, a mystery drama series from Rian Johnson, his T-Street banner and MRC Television, The Hamden Journal has confirmed.

Details of Gordon-Levitt’s role, as well as plot details of the series are being kept under wraps.

This marks the first TV series for Knives Out and Star Wars filmmaker Johnson who is the creator, writer and director of Poker Face and will also executive produce alongside T-Street partner Ram Bergman and the company’s television president Nena Rodrigue. Lyonne also will serve as an executive producer via her Animal Pictures. The company’s Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens will co-executive produce.

Multiple Emmy winner Gordon-Levitt currently stars as Uber co-founder and former CEO Travis Kalanick in the Showtime series Super Pumped. Prior to that, he created, executive produced and headlined the Apple TV+ series Mr. Corman. He was just tapped to play Johnny Carson in King of Late Night, David Milch & Jay Roach’s biopic series, which was recently taken out to market. On the film side, he’ll next voice the role of Jiminy Cricket in Pinocchio, an upcoming live-action-CGI animated musical fantasy drama film directed by Robert Zemeckis. His other previous feature credits include The Trial of the Chicago 7, The Dark Knight Rises and Inception.

Variety was first to report Gordon-Levitt’s casting.