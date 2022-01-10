Joseph Gordon-Levitt Is the ‘Bad Boy of Tech’ in New ‘Super Pumped’ Teaser

The tech world is getting their moment in the spotlight.

On Monday, Jan. 10, Showtime released the first teaser for the series Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Uma Thurman and Kyle Chandler. The anthology series’ first season explores the success of the ride-share app Uber and how its founder and CEO Travis Kalanick was knocked from the top.

The trailer shows Gordon-Levitt as Kalanick, who promises his employees, “Contrary to what you might’ve read—I’m no monster.”

Then, there’s Uma, who portrays former Huffington Post co-founder Ariana Huffington. It’s Huffington who dubs Kalanick as the “notorious bad boy of tech.”

But it quickly becomes clear that having a reputation as a bad boy does not bode well for growing a business. As Chandler’s character Bill Gurley puts it, “The best thing about Travis is he’s willing to run through walls to win. The worst thing about him is he thinks everything is a wall.”

Following the release of the intense trailer, Variety reported that six new stars have joined the series: Ian Alda, Sonny Valicenti, Ben Feldman, Rob Morrow, Rama Vallury and Eva Victor.

According to the outlet, the newcomers will portray some of the biggest players in tech, with Feldman starring as Google co-founder Larry Page.

The series is based on Mike Isaac‘s 2019 book of the same title, which documented Uber’s journey from startup to a multi-billion dollar company. In the novel, Isaac shined a light on the company’s unique office culture and the way Kalanick was forced out of his position.

Super Pumped: The Fight For Uber premieres on Showtime Feb. 27.

