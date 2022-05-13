‘Josep’ Comedy Pilot Not Going Forward, ABC To Redevelop Jo Koy Project – The Hamden Journal

ABC has passed on its half-hour pilot Josep, starring comedian Jo Koy. While ABC is not proceeding with the existing pilot, the network brass want to get a comedy headlined by Koy on the air. The hope is to redevelop the idea, which is built around Koy playing a character loosely based on himself. It is too early to say whether that will happen and whether the current creative team will remain involved but the intent is to stay in business with Koy.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders

The 20th TV-produced Josep, which is said to have had funny moments but didn’t quite deliver as a whole, followed the comedian as a recently divorced Filipino American nurse attempting to navigate dating, fatherhood and a very Filipino mother who loves to “help.”

Steve Joe, Randall Park and Michael Golamco were the writers-executive producers. Josep also was exec produced by Melvin Mar, who has been the driver of the project, Kourtney Kang, Jake Kasdan, Hieu Ho, Koy and his manager Joe Meloche.