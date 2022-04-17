Jose Trevino makes Yankees’ catching situation very interesting

Jose Trevino celebrates in white pinstripes after RBI hit

Heading into the 2022 campaign, Kyle Higashioka was supposed to be the man. He still very well might be that guy, but as he works through a slump to kick off the year, the Yankees have been turning to someone else recently.

Jose Trevino made the Yankees’ 28-man roster to break camp even though they signed him on April 2, just a few days before Game 1. Why? Ben Rortvedt, who was a part of the Twins trade this offseason, was starting the year on the IL due to an oblique injury. The Yankees had Rob Brantly in spring training, but the Trevino deal brought someone with more experience into the building.

Well, over the past few games, it’s kinda been the Trevino show. in his past two starts, which came on Thursday night against the Toronto Blue Jays and Saturday night in Baltimore, Trevino had multi-hit games with a couple RBI coming on Thursday. He’s 5-for-10 with a double and those two RBI to start the year.

Again, Higashioka is the starting catcher here, but it really is interesting to see Trevino immediately make an impact when he gets the start. Higgy, on the other hand, is hitting just .095 (2-for-21) through his first few games and can’t see to get anything going with the bat.

But more importantly, Trevino isn’t a liability defensively, which helps his case even more.

“I really enjoyed working with him,” Jameson Taillon, Saturday night’s starter, told NJ.com’s Randy Miller. “For him to be working with me that closely and that in tune, that’s solid for the pitcher-catcher relationship.”

Trevino even took blame for the Cedric Mullins two-run bomb that was hit on a 3-0 count in the 5-2 win despite Taillon being the one that threw the pitch. That’s already showing signs of a fantastic teammate.

So why does Trevino make things interesting? Well, the Yanks really liked adding Rortvedt to the mix in the Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa trade due to his defensive prowess and the ability to maybe figure something out with his left-handed bat to get more production. He’s also been ramping up his workload after latest tests showed that the oblique strain he had was healed.

What happens when Rortvedt is healthy? He might be starting the year in Triple-A if Trevino keeps this up.

And an even bigger thing to watch, if Higashioka continues to falter at the dish, Trevino might be someone Aaron Boone calls upon more often to feed the hot hand. Higgy might be the guy, but so was Gary Sanchez. We saw how many times Boone made him ride some pine when Higashioka was got going at the plate.

It’s still early and Trevino has only had three starts so far this season. But it’s been fun to see that type of production at the bottom of the order and Trevino’s been the one providing the unexpected offense.

Surely, the Yanks want that to keep going.