Jose Cisnero to 60-day injured list; Willi Castro to Triple-A

The Detroit Tigers made 16 roster moves Wednesday ahead of Friday’s Opening Day, the most notable placing right-handed reliever Jose Cisnero on the 60-day injured list with a right shoulder strain.

Cisnero, before his injury, had cemented his role as a high-leverage reliever in manager AJ Hinch’s bullpen. The 32-year-old posted a 3.65 ERA with 31 walks and 62 strikeouts in 61⅔ innings last season.

Cisnero pitched three spring training games, allowing three runs on one hit and three walks with two strikeouts in 2⅔ innings. His fastball velocity averaged 96.7 mph in 2021 but sat around 93 mph in camp.

SHAWN WINDSOR: Detroit Tigers’ trade for Austin Meadows proves the rebuild is over. Will winning follow?

CARLOS MONARREZ: Popular stadium ranking was 100% wrong about Comerica Park

Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Jose Cisnero (67) pitches in the eighth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Comerica Park, June 23, 2021.

The Tigers added three players to the 60-day injured list: Cisnero (right shoulder strain), right-handed starter Spencer Turnbull (right elbow sprain) and catcher Jake Rogers (right elbow sprain). Turnbull and Rogers are in Lakeland, Florida, recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Three players also hit the 10-day injured list: left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin (retroactive to April 4, left groin strain), outfielder Derek Hill (retroactive to April 4, right hamstring strain) and righty reliever Kyle Funkhouser (right shoulder strain).

[ Javier Baez has flair, amazing plays — and deep grief from childhood ]

Utility player Willi Castro was optioned to Triple-A Toledo, and righty reliever Chase Anderson, signed to a minor-league contract, was sent to Toledo and will report Friday to the Mud Hens.

Castro hit .220 with nine home runs, 23 walks and 109 strikeouts in 125 MLB games last season. He tied for fourth place in American League Rookie of the Year voting in 2020. The Tigers will expand his defensive versatility in the minors.

Outfield prospect Riley Greene was officially placed on the Triple-A injured list with a right foot fracture. He could miss six to eight weeks before joining the Tigers (and the 40-man roster) as the starting center fielder.

Story continues

THE COMEBACK: Riley Greene reacts to injury, missing Opening Day: ‘It sucks’

JEFF SEIDEL: Tigers’ stunning trade for Austin Meadows opens up a world of options

Right-handed pitcher Wily Peralta arrived late to spring training because of his work visa. He was assigned to Low-A Lakeland, though he will eventually transition to Toledo once he gets comfortable pitching in live games. Peralta started for the Tigers last season, but he is expected to contribute out of the bullpen in 2022.

Three pitchers joined the 40-man roster and will compete for the Tigers: righty relievers Jacob Barnes, Will Vest and Drew Hutchison. All three have MLB experience. Righty Elvin Rodriguez, already on the 40-man roster, also made the Opening Day roster as a reliever and is gearing up for his MLB debut.

SeaWolves pitcher Elvin Rodriguez

Rodriguez, 24, pitched 19 games (18 starts) in the minor leagues in 2021. He made 18 starts for Double-A Erie and one relief appearance for Toledo. For the SeaWolves, Rodriguez registered a 5.83 ERA with 29 walks and 80 strikeouts in 75⅔ innings.

First baseman Spencer Torkelson was added to the 40-man roster, too. To make room on the 40-man roster, left-handed reliever Miguel Del Pozo was designated for assignment.

[ Spencer Torkelson’s life-changing day with Tigers: ‘All three of us were crying’ ]

The 40-man roster is full.

Contact Evan Petzold at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @EvanPetzold. Read more on the Detroit Tigers and sign up for our Tigers newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Tigers roster moves: Jose Cisnero to 60-day IL