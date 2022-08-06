Jose Barrero makes Cincinnati Reds history with two homers in win over Brewers

MILWAUKEE – As teammates stretched and played catch in left field before Saturday’s game at American Family Field, Jose Barrero was summoned for early work with hitting coach Alan Zinter at home plate.

For about 30 minutes, it was one-on-one instruction for Barrero, who was called up from Triple-A to be the Cincinnati Reds’ everyday shortstop for the final two months of the season.

Barrero took a lot of swings with Zinter. He hit off a tee. He swung at underhand tosses with Zinter protected by an L-screen 15 feet away. He sprayed balls to left field, center field and right field, knowing he needs to cut down on his strikeouts and improve his approach against breaking balls.

More: Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson likely out for the rest of 2022 season after surgery

More: Hunter Greene, placed on 15-day injured list, to undergo exam on shoulder

More: Robert Dugger roughed up in loss to Brewers as Reds move forward without top starters

In the top of the fourth inning, Barrero was rewarded with his first career homer. Two innings later, he made it two career homers as he lifted the Reds to a 7-5 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Aug 6, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Jose Barrero (2) is greeted by left fielder Albert Almora Jr. (3) after hitting a two-run home run in the fourth inning as Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini (7) looks on at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Barrero became the second batter in Reds history to hit his first two career homers in the same game, joining Harry Steinfeldt, who did it on July 31, 1900 at Boston, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

For better or for worse, the development of young players will be the most important part of Reds’ season following the trade deadline. The Reds need to give the 24-year-old Barrero time to adjust to Major League pitching and find out whether he’s their shortstop of the future.

One pitch before Barrero’s first homer, he missed a potential double by a couple of feet. Brewers lefty Aaron Ashby didn’t take advantage, leaving a 94-mph fastball over the middle of the plate and Barrero pummeled a 408-footer past the center field wall.

Barrero, homering for the first time in 125 career Major League at-bats, broke into a smile as he approached third-base coach J.R. House and his smile widened as he greeted baserunner Albert Almora Jr. at home plate. After he was congratulated in the dugout, receiving a hug from Almora and taps on the helmet by Kyle Farmer, Barrero made a heart with his hands and said something as he looked to the sky.

Story continues

Aug 6, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Jose Barrero (2) watches after hitting a two-run home run in the fourth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Reds have seen star potential from Barrero for years. He was called up at the end of the 2020 season and made the playoff roster despite never playing above A-ball in the minor leagues. Returning to the minor leagues in 2021, he was the organization’s minor league player of the year.

More: Kyle Farmer: Losing starting shortstop job and move to third base ‘caught me off guard’

More: Analysis: Projecting 2025 Cincinnati Reds roster with new prospects from trade deadline

More: Ranking where the Cincinnati Reds’ new prospects stack up in the organization

A hamate injury, which required surgery, cost Barrero a chance to earn a spot on the Reds’ Opening Day roster this year. He didn’t hit well at Triple-A Louisville after he returned, but the Reds will work closely with him at the big-league level.

Leading off the sixth inning, Barrero was fed an 88-mph sinker in a 2-0 count from Brewers reliever Hoby Milner. Barrero muscled it over the left-field wall, a 389-foot solo homer.

It was a special day for Barrero, who had only one game in the minor leagues when he homered twice. Aristides Aquino, another player given a bigger role after the trade deadline, reached base twice and threw out a runner at the plate for the fifth time this season.

Aug 6, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) throws against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Reds rookie left-hander Nick Lodolo, who posted a 3.42 ERA across five starts in July, struggled with his command and lasted only 4 2/3 innings. He walked a season-high four batters, hit a batter and needed 100 pitches to record 14 outs.

Lodolo pitches his best when he’s filling the strike zone, but he never seemed in rhythm outside of a six-pitch third inning. He benefitted in the first inning when Christian Yelich was called out on a stolen base attempt at third base because his foot disconnected from the base.

He surrendered two homers in the fourth inning and exited after striking out Mike Brosseau in a nine-pitch at-bat with the bases loaded in the fifth inning. Buck Farmer emerged from the bullpen and left all three runners on base with a comebacker to the mound. Lodolo was the first to greet Farmer in the dugout.

Joey Votto lifted a solo homer to left field in the seventh inning, his fifth in his last 15 games.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Jose Barrero homers twice in Cincinnati Reds win vs. Milwaukee Brewers