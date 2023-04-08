Jorge Masvidal, Kevin Holland involved in second UFC 287 fight week altercation during weigh-ins

The feud between Jorge Masvidal and Kevin Holland added another layer Friday when the pair had their second altercation of UFC 287 fight week.

After Masvidal (35-16 MMA, 12-9 UFC) and Holland (23-9 MMA, 9-6 UFC) were caught on camera getting into an argument at the host hotel in Miami earlier in the week, another encounter occurred at UFC 287 official weigh-ins on Friday.

According to a report from TMZ that included accompanying video footage and a statement from Holland’s manager, Oren Hodak, of KO Reps, Masvidal had to be restrained after Holland called him “baby girl” when they crossed paths – the same comment that allegedly set “Gamebred” off during the first exchange between them.

Hodak confirmed the details of TMZ’s report to MMA Junkie, and added Holland only had one person with him when he saw Masvidal on Friday, whereas Masvidal had multiple others by his side.

The footage shows a heated and shirtless Masvidal outside the host hotel as he seemingly tried to go after Holland, who was not captured on film during the second incident (via Twitter).

It’s clear there is bad blood between the two sides. When they were asked about the first altercation during Thursday’s UFC 287 pre-fight press conference, company president Dana White shut down a reporter as to not “start sh*t” between Masvidal and Holland.

Nevertheless, both men are scheduled to step in the octagon tonight at UFC 287, but not against each other. Masvidal meets Gilbert Burns in the co-headliner, while Holland takes on Santiago Ponzinibbio in a main card bout at Kaseya Center, which airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.

