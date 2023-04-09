Jorge Masvidal brings special guests to final faceoff with Gilbert Burns

MIAMI – Jorge Masvidal was feeling love from the Miami crowd as he went in for his final faceoff against Gilbert Burns ahead of UFC 287.

The “BMF” champion Masvidal (35-16 MMA, 12-9 UFC) was amped up by the “3-0-5” chants from the fans when he had a final staredown with Burns (21-5 MMA, 14-5 UFC) at Friday’s ceremonial weigh-ins.

It’s an important fight for both men, because Masvidal will attempt to snap a three-fight losing skid while Burns tries to reestablish himself as a top title contender.

Watch the video above to see the UFC 287 ceremonial weigh-in faceoff between Masvidal and Burns.

UFC 287 takes place Saturday at Kaseya Center in Miami. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.

