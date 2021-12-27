Jordyn Woods’ Lavish Gifts from Boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns Has Fans Celebrating Her Relationship in Comparison to Khloe Kardashian

Jordyn Woods is all smiles after being showered with Christmas gifts from her boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns.

The socialite gave her legion of followers on Instagram a glimpse into some of the gifts she racked up from “Santa,” better known as her boyfriend. Among those luxury items that didn’t quite make it under the tree were a brand new Porsche and a Louis Vuitton jacket. Woods, 24, managed to be all smiles, even while acknowledging that she and Towns were forced to spend their second Christmas apart.

Jordyn Woods was all smiles after being showered with lavish Christmas gifts from her boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns. Photo: @jordynwoods/Instagram

“WTF!! I thought last night was enough and then I woke up to this!! My forever Santa!! I love you @karlanthonytowns!! I’m speechless!! You never fail to make me feel like a queen! WTF THE BROWN we talked about?!?!? With the rose gold too?!?!?,” the model wrote on social while sharing a series of photos of herself beaming with joy alongside her gifts. Her caption continued, “I’m so sad this is the second year in a row that COVID prevented up from being together on Christmas but our presence was felt. [crying emoji].”

The NBA player also had another valid reason for missing out on spending the holiday with his biggest fan. His team, the Minnesota Timberwolves, was busy handing the struggling star-powered Los Angeles Lakers an upset on the court. But even with distance between them, Towns and Woods managed to share in the holiday cheer by doing a virtual gift unwrapping that further left fans swooning over the happiness Woods has secured in her life.

“Her glow up after the Kardashians is real [heart eyes emoji]”

“Khloe somewhere punching the air over Jordyn’s happiness”

“Khloe wishes Tristan was built like him,” were just a few of the comments on social from Woods’ fans who could not help but to point out how much better the model is seemingly doing in the love department compared to Khloe Kardashian. In 2019, Woods found herself thrust into a scandal after it was publicized that she and NBA player Tristan Thompson, who is also Khloe’s on- and off-again boyfriend and father of her only child, shared a kiss after a house party.

Since then, Woods has amassed a following of her own as well as several business ventures without the assistance of the Kardashian klan. Khloe, while still just as famous and wealthy, has continued to find herself on the receiving end of disappointment when it comes to the lack of loyalty Thompson has shown her. But instead of cowering to the bad media rap Woods bounced back and even found love…a feat her fans are more than willing to celebrate.

“She minding her business & leveling up [clapping emoji]!! Love it!”

“That man loves Jordyn! I love this for her [fire emoji]”

“He definitely gone marry her and I can’t wait…they both deserve this!!,” commented another person.

Even Woods joked about a pending engagement in her Instagram stories where she wrote, “The fact that there’s more in the mail…I think imma have to pop the question ladies [ring emoji] [laughing emoji] jk I’m not about that life but for real wtf.”

