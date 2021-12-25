Jordyn Woods Gets a Car from Karl-Anthony Towns During Second Christmas Apart: ‘My Forever Santa’

Jordyn Woods, Karl-Anthony Towns

Jordyn Woods/Instagram; Inset: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Karl-Anthony Towns is making Christmas wishes come true — even when he is miles away!

On Saturday, Towns’ girlfriend, Jordyn Woods, shared that the Minnesota Timberwolves basketball player, 26, gifted her with a new car in a post shared on Instagram. Woods, 24, also received a Louis Vuttion coat from her love as well.

Sharing a series of photographs of her new Porsche and jacket, Woods wrote alongside the post, “WTF!! I thought last night was enough and then I woke up to this!! My forever Santa!! I love you @karltowns !! I’m speechless!! You never fail to make me feel like a queen! WTF THE BROWN we talked about!?!? With the rose gold too!?!? 😩❤️.”

Woods then explained that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has now kept her and Towns apart on Christmas for the second time. “I’m so sad this is the second year in a row that covid prevented us from being together on Christmas but your presence was felt. 😭,” she shared.

On his respective Instagram page, Towns shared a photograph of himself video chatting with Woods, alongside her two sisters — Elizabeth and Jodie.

“Merry Christmas 🎄🎁,” he wrote beside the post, adding, “P.S. Covid Sucks 😡🤬.”

Earlier this week, Towns entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols alongside six other Timberwolves players, ESPN reported.

“Can’t catch a f*%@ing break!” he tweeted shortly after.

The past year has been difficult for Towns, who recovered from COVID-19 in early 2021. But Woods has remained a constant bright spot in his life.

During an episode of Facebook Watch’s talk show, Peace of Mind with Taraji, Towns opened up to hosts Taraji P. Henson and Tracie Jade about dating Woods after the death of his mother Jacqueline Towns to COVID-19 in April 2020.

“A woman that meant so much to me in my life left my life to be replaced by another woman who took that spot,” Towns said of Woods.

He added that he believes his mother played a part in making sure he and Woods got together.

“You know it’s crazy because we were best friends,” Towns said at the time. “I feel, in a way, when my mom passed, she’s like, ‘I’m not going to leave you alone. I’m going to make sure you know who you are supposed to be with.’ “