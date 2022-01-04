Jordyn Woods Fans Want Khloe Kardashian to Apologize to the Model After Tristan Thompson Confirms He Fathered Another Woman’s Child

Jordyn Woods is trending on Twitter again, after Tristan Thompson’s alleged recent cheating scandal went viral.

Woods’ name was brought up while fans took a trip down memory lane of the NBA player’s sexual affairs with other women while he was publicly dating Khloe Kardashian. Thompson has been unfaithful to Kardashian several times, and each time fans shared that Woods was wrongfully ousted from the Kardashian clan when she and Thompson had their incident in 2019.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson; second photo: Jordyn Woods (Photo: @realtristan13/Instagram) (Photo: @jordynwoods/Instagram)

One person said, “Now @khloekardashian apologize to @jordynwoods for saying shes the reason your family was destroyed. Yo man got a community dick girl! Accept it !”

Someone else wrote, “Khloe tried to drag Jordyn Woods only for Tristan Thompson to consistently embarrass her.”

Another said, “Isn’t it funny how jordyn woods is in a whole ass cute ass relationship that appears to be healthy after telling khloe she didn’t want her situation, and khloe is still IN said situation. It’s all abt the choices you make and jord said: khloe you can have all that.”

The misconduct was a highly discussed topic, especially since Woods was best friends with Kardashian’s sister, Kylie Jenner, at the time. Woods claimed she and a group of friends went to Thompson’s house for an afterparty, but denied rumors that she and he were handsy or snuck off to another part of the house together.

Woods told Jada Pinkett-Smith during an episode of “Red Table Talk” that she stayed at Thompson’s house until the sun came up and that when she left, he kissed her on the lips. Other members of the party claimed there was more going on between the two than what Woods was telling.

Tristan Thompson makes apology to Khloe Kardashian after cheating again. (Photo: @realtristan13/Instagram)

Kardashian and her sisters began calling out Woods online and Kardashian even accused Woods of breaking up her family. These words have consistently come back to haunt Kardashian as Thompson has continued to cheat on her even after the initial situation with Woods.

Yesterday, Thompson shared on his Instagram story that a paternity test confirmed he is the father of Maralee Nichols’ child. In his statement, he went on to apologize to Kardashian, who is not only the mother of his daughter, True, but with whom he was also in a relationship when the infidelity took place.

He said, “Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you.” The son that Thompson now confirmed that he has with Nichols is his third.

Kardashian has yet to speak on the incident or publicly respond to Thompson’s apology.

