Jordan Spieth WINS RBC Heritage in a playoff

Jordan Spieth won the RBC Heritage on Sunday in a playoff against Patrick Cantlay. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Jordan Spieth’s struggles at Augusta National clearly didn’t carry over to Harbour Town.

Spieth posted a final-round 66 on Sunday, thanks largely to a pair of eagles in his first five holes of the day, and then edged out Patrick Cantlay in a playoff to claim the win at the RBC Heritage.

It marks Spieth’s 13th career win on the PGA Tour, and his first since last year’s Valero Texas Open.

Neither player found the green in regulation on the first playoff hole, and instead landed in the greenside bunker just a few feet from each other. Spieth nearly chipped in from there, and had just a tap-in par putt to clear the green.

Cantlay’s chip, though, was a different story. His ball was plugged in the sand, which led him to send his chip long and set up a long par putt to keep the playoff alive.

That putt didn’t drop, which officially gave Spieth the win — his second straight on Easter Sunday.

“Obviously with it plugged like that, it’s darn near impossible to get it close,” Cantlay said.

Spieth entered Sunday three shots back from Harold Varner, who held the 54-hole lead at 11-under. He to close out his round on Saturday, too.

That finish, and last week’s missed cut at the first major championship of the season, didn’t slow him down any on Sunday. Spieth eagled his second hole of the day after easily holing out from the bunker

He then eagled just two holes later after sinking a deep putt on the par-5, which brought him into a share of the lead.

Though he bogeyed twice in three holes around the turn, Spieth birdied No. 13 and then closed his day with a birdie on 18 to give him the solo lead at the time.

Several others had plenty of opportunities to overtake Spieth while he waited in the clubhouse, including Cantlay — who birdied No. 17 to tie it up. Cantlay missed his birdie putt on the final hole, however, which set up the playoff.

Seven players finished in a tie for third at 12-under, including Varner, Matt Kuchar and Shane Lowry.

Spieth has struggled following his runner-up finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February. He’s failed to crack the top 25 in any event since and he missed the cut at both The Players Championship and The Masters last week.

The win officially moves Spieth to No. 11 in the FedExCup standings. He entered the week at No. 20 in the Official World Golf Rankings.

