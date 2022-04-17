Jordan Spieth missed an 18-inch par putt on 18 during the third round of the RBC Heritage

It’s been a tough few weeks for Jordan Spieth on the greens. Actually, it’s been a tough season for the Texan with the flat stick. So far in his 2021-22 campaign, Spieth ranks 180th in Strokes Gained: Putting.

Not great.

That trend continued Saturday during the third round of the RBC Heritage. Spieth was working on a 4-under round, which was propelled by an eagle on the par-5 15th, as he quickly stepped toward a tap-in par putt to end his round 9 under for the tournament and just two shots off the lead heading into the final round.

Well, the tap-in didn’t go as planned. If you get uncomfortable with graphic content, look away now.

This isn’t the only time we’ve seen something like this from Spieth in recent weeks. Two weeks ago at the Valero Texas Open, he three-putted from two feet.