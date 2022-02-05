Jordan Spieth is responsible for some of the most iconic moments in the history of golf.

“Go get that.” His water trouble on 12 at Augusta. I could go on.

But what he did at Pebble Beach on Saturday was one of the best pars you’ll ever see.

The 8th at Pebble is one of the most famous holes in golf and was even dubbed the best second shot in the game by Jack Nicklaus. Spieth got an up-close and personal look during his third round.

His drive off the tee seemed destined to fall to a watery grave, but somehow, stayed up on the cliff with what looked like a foot to spare. The announcers thought he would take a drop, or play out sideways where his stance was fine.

They must have forgotten who Jordan Spieth was.

You have to watch this.