Jordan seeks testimony from two ex-prosecutors in Trump case

​Rep. Jim Jordan, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, sent letters to two former prosecutors in the Manhattan district attorney’s office seeking their testimony in his investigation into whether the hush money probe into former President Donald Trump is politically motivated.

The letters were sent Wednesday to Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne, the two prosecutors who were leading District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s probe into the Trump Organization and resigned over differences with Bragg’s handling of the case.

The Ohio Republican wrote that Bragg is “reportedly about to engage in unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial authority: the indictment of a former President of the United States and current declared candidate for that office.”

​Jordan pointed out that Pomerantz and Dunne ​resigned from the office in February 2022 “over Bragg’s initial reluctance to move forward with charges.”





Rep. Jim Jordan, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, shown on Capitol Hill on March 9, is seeking testimony from two former prosecutors in the Manhattan district attorney’s office. AP

In the letter to Pomerantz, Jordan said the former prosecutor “shamed” Bragg in his resignation letter, which was leaked to the media, “into bringing charges” against Trump.

Because of their inside knowledge about the case, Jordan requested Pomerantz and Dunne’s cooperation with his panel’s oversight of “this politically motivated prosecutorial decision.”

The missive is seeking documents and communications from the pair dating back to Jan. 1, 2017, between the Manhattan district attorney’s office and the Justice Department and any other law enforcement agencies.





Rep. Jim Jordan sent a letter to Mark Pomerantz, a former prosecutor in Manhattan’s district attorney’s office, seeking his testimony in the hush money case against former President Donald Trump. William B. Plowman/NBC via Getty Images

Jordan zeroed in on comments Pomerantz made in his book, which was published in February, “excoriating Bragg for not aggressively prosecuting President Trump, laying bare the office’s internal deliberations about the investigation and your personal animus toward President Trump.”

“It now appears that your efforts to shame Bragg have worked as he is reportedly resurrecting a so-called ‘zombie’ case against President Trump using a tenuous and untested legal theory,” Jordan continued.

On Monday, Jordan joined with Rep. James Comer, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, to demand that Bragg turn over documents and testify about the prosecution into Trump.





​Rep. Jim Jordan sent a letter to Carey Dunne, a former prosecutor in Manhattan’s district attorney’s office, seeking his testimony in the hush money case against former President Donald Trump. ​ Getty Images for Equality Now

“If these reports are accurate, your actions will erode confidence in the evenhanded application of justice and unalterably interfere in the course of the 2024 presidential election,” Jordan and Comer (R-Ky.) wrote in the letter.

After reports in the media last week suggested that Trump would be indicted by the district attorney, the former president wrote on his Truth Social messaging platform on Saturday that he would be arrested on Tuesday.

“THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK. PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!” he wrote to his 5 million followers in an all-caps message.





Former President Donald Trump said Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg would arrest him on Tuesday over a $130,000 hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election. Truth Social / @realDonaldTrump

He is facing a possible indictment over a $130,000 hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels in the weeks before the 2016 presidential election.

Trump’s former attorney and “fixer,” Michael Cohen, made the payment to Daniels to keep her from going public about a sexual encounter she alleges she had with Trump a decade earlier.

Trump has denied the affair and the payment.

Cohen pleaded guilty in November 2018 to making the payment and was sentenced to three years in federal prison.

Tuesday came and went without Trump being indicted.

And the grand jury probing Trump didn’t convene on Wednesday as scheduled because an unidentified witness was unable to appear, The Post reported.

The jury is expected to meet again on Thursday.