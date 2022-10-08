Jordan Renaud excited to visit Alabama as recruiter as Tide face Aggies

Alabama secured the commitment of Tyler Legacy HS (Tex.) DL Jordan Renaud last month and are now set to host him this weekend. “I can’t wait to get up there to Tuscaloosa,” said Renaud. “Last year’s game created some intensity between the two. I think this weekend is going to be a movie; Alabama is ready to prove a point.”

Renaud continued. “Since they beat them last year, I’m expecting the players to come out focused. Then, don’t get me started on the fans. I bet Alabama fans will be out the night before; it’s going to be loud this weekend for sure. Plus, there are going to be a lot of recruits there,” he said. I’ve talked to (Wilkin) Formby, (Miles) McVay, and a few others about getting out there. I expect those boys to be flying after the football, playing physical Bama brand football,