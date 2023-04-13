Jordan Pride decommits from FSU

Four-star safety Jordan Pride decommtted from Florida State late Wednesday night.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound Pride is considered the 13th-best safety and 28th-best player in Florida in the class of 2024.

“First off, I want to thank Coach Norvell, the whole Florida State staff for giving me the opportunity and showing so much love,” Pride posted on Twitter. “Was a hard choice, but with that being said, I will be reopening my recruitment.”

FSU has been casting a wide net in its recruitment of defensive backs for the class. Osceola recruiting analyst Charles Fishbein mentioned safeties KJ Bolden and Ricardo Jones among his baker’s dozen prospects that could fill out the commitment list.

The Seminoles now have eight commitments for 2024, including four-star defensive back CJ Heard.

Fishbein and Patrick Burnham discussed Pride’s recruitment and other news in Wednesday’s edition of Seminole Sidelines