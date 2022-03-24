Jordan Poole’s swag on display while discussing double-team vs. Heat

Poole’s swag on display while discussing double-team vs. Heat originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors entered Wednesday’s clash against the Miami Heat, the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, without Draymond Green, Klay Thompson or Otto Porter Jr.

Oh, and Steph Curry, who suffered a sprained foot ligament last week and has missed Golden State’s last three contests.

Enter Jordan Poole.

With the team’s stars on the bench or watching on television from the Bay, Poole became the focal point of Miami’s defensive game plan. But he had no problem toasting the Heat.

Often getting doubled when handling the basketball, Poole went off for a game-high 30 points on 10-of-18 shooting. He drilled 7 of 13 attempts from beyond the arc and added nine assists and four rebounds to his box score.

Donning a pair of sunglasses in his postgame press conference, Poole was asked if he saw getting double-teamed as a sign of respect from the Heat.

Indeed, he did.

“It’s pretty cool,” Poole grinned. “For sure for sure.”

A short but sweet answer delivered with a side of Poole swag.

Poole reactions have been making rounds on the internet all season, from his facial expressions while answering a question about Draymond’s recent ejection to being the first player to congratulate teammates in big moments.

But recently, he’s been taking headlines by storm for his performance on the court.

RELATED: Warriors get complete Kuminga experience in win over Heat

With his 30-piece against Miami, Poole became the fourth Warriors player over the last decade to post at least 20 points in 11 straight games, joining Curry, Kevin Durant and David Lee. Over that span, Poole is averaging 25.6 points and 4.9 rebounds in 34 minutes per game while logging a 71.1 true shooting percentage.

As the Warriors gear up for their 2021-22 postseason run, there undoubtedly are more Poole viral moments to come.