Jordan Poole’s breakout 36-point game should begin to ease concerns

JP eases concerns with breakout 36-point effort in Dubs’ win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SAN FRANCISCO – On the final day of the fourth week of the NBA season, Jordan Poole gave the Warriors and their anxious fans the kind of game they have been waiting to enjoy.

In the starting lineup Monday night for the resting Klay Thompson, Poole was electric in a 132-95 blowout of the overmatched San Antonio Spurs before a sellout crowd (18,064) crowd at Chase Center.

Poole finished with a game-high 36 points, two assists, two rebounds, three steals and no turnovers – his first zero-turnover game this season. He was an astonishing plus-33 over 29 minutes in perhaps the best all-around performance of his 198-game career.

“Obviously, Jordan was pretty amazing, offensively,” coach Steve Kerr said. “He got rolling right away.”

Poole scored 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting in the first quarter, pretty much putting the power in the offense.

What was particularly stunning on Poole’s bobblehead night was how he zigged and zagged and swaggered his way to sublime scoring efficiency: 13-of-20 from the field, including 5-of-10 from distance, and 5-of-6 from the line.

“Just being aggressive, playing my game,” Poole said. “We had a game yesterday and we needed to come out and get a win.”

It so happens that JP’s best game of the season coincided with Golden State’s most impressive performance – which doesn’t mean the time has come to place him in the starting lineup and slide Klay to the bench.

“No, it’s not something I’m thinking about,” Kerr said. “Our starting five with Klay has been really good this year. The bigger thing is finding the right combinations off the bench.”

This showing was illustrative of the positive impact Poole can make as a starter or Sixth Man when fully engaged and prudently assertive. He is, for now, the key to Golden State’s problematic second unit, which makes his production crucial to solving one of the team’s most consistent problems.

If JP struggles, the rest of the reserves likely will do the same.

If JP shines, the other reserves are in position to get some, too. Anthony Lamb, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, JaMychal Green and Donte DiVincenzo combined to score 57 points while shooting 64.5 percent from the field – including 60.0 beyond the arc.

Laying a beatdown on the once-mighty Spurs does not, in any way, suggest the Warriors are sufficiently repaired and now ready to go on the kind of winning streak that brings serenity to the troubled minds in their midst. San Antonio is, after all, one of four or five teams in rebuilding mode.

“We’re just trying to develop and learn about the game,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich conceded in his pregame news conference.

RELATED: Kerr announces Wiseman going to G League

What Poole’s star turn indicates is that it should be safe to shed any nagging concerns about his mentals in the wake of the much discussed and frequently analyzed punch he took from Draymond Green on Oct. 5.

Yeah, given Poole’s inconsistent play over the first month, that incident was sitting in the back of more than a few minds.

Maybe it’s time to banish the thought.