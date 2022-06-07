Jordan Poole reveals perfect nickname to align with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson

JP reveals his perfect nickname to fit in with Splash Bros originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Already on a team with the craftiest nickname in sports, the Splash Brothers — Steph Curry and Klay Thompson — Jordan Poole’s rise to stardom in his third season with the Warriors has proven worthy of a moniker of his own.

Just like a “Curry flurry” or “Game 6 Klay,” Warriors fans have already nailed down a term for when the Michigan product goes off — it’s a “Poole Party.” But as for what his official nickname should be?

“I’ve heard some really good ones,” Poole said Tuesday. “Kid Splash is pretty cool.”

Kid Splash and the Splash Brothers. It’s perfect.

The nickname “Splash Nephew” floated around on draft night in 2019 when the Warriors selected Poole with the No. 28 pick. After learning plenty of lessons over his first two seasons split between the NBA and G League, Poole earned his nickname by carrying Golden State’s offense throughout the 2020-21 campaign.

“In terms of the whole Splash Nephew, Splash Kid, Splash Brother thing, I just feel like I knew I was capable, and I had two really great players in front of me who I was going to be able to learn from,” Poole said. “I just had a really good intuition that it would go in the right direction.”

It’s easy to have a good intuition while sharing a locker room with future Hall of Famers Curry and Thompson.

RELATED: Epic Finals Klay? Steph, Kerr know inevitable scoring burst looms

“Being able just to learn from them and kind of follow in their footsteps is pretty dope,” Poole said. “I always feel like I’d be able to make an impact, especially with those two guys in front of me and around me. I kind of felt like it would happen, it would just be a matter of time. But it’s really cool, really special to be a part of for sure.”

When the Warriors trot out to face the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night, it’ll be a family affair:

Kid Splash and the Splash Brothers.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast