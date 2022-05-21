Jordan Poole not bothered by Charles Barkley wearing Boban Marjanovic jersey

JP not bothered by Barkley wearing Boban jersey after Game 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Charles Barkley continued his crusade of trolling Warriors fans after their thrilling 126-117 comeback win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals on Friday night.

Following the game at Chase Center, Barkley sported a Boban Marjanović Mavericks jersey during TNT’s “Inside the NBA” postgame show.

When Jordan Poole joined Barkley, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal after the game, he was in the middle of answering a game-related question when Smith asked him if they were just going to ignore the fact that Barkley was wearing Marjanović’s jersey.

“Boban’s a cool dude,” Poole said. “So I’m not even going to take it there.”

Poole and Marjanović have a bit of a history, though it’s not totally bad.

On April 27, 2021, Marjanović was ejected from the Warriors’ 30-point loss to the Mavericks after committing a flagrant 2 foul on Poole.

After Poole hit the floor hard, the 7-foot-3 Marjanović immediately crouched down to check on the Warriors’ guard and helped him up.

Aside from that incident, Marjanovic widely is considered a good, funny guy around the NBA, so it’s no surprise that Poole doesn’t have a problem with Barkley rocking the No. 51 Mavericks jersey, even if it was meant to egg on Dub Nation.