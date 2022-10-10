Jordan Poole, James Wiseman intriguing two-man game on display vs. Lakers

Intrigue of Poole, Wiseman two-man game on display vs. Lakers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SAN FRANCISCO — As the Warriors’ offense continues to evolve, to the delight and frustration at times for fans, an intriguing duo stood out Sunday in their 124-121 preseason loss to the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center.

Jordan Poole entered the night with the spotlight for reasons he of course wished never happened. Instead of cowering in the moment, he rose above with a team-high 25 points in 23 minutes. What was most eye-opening from his night, however, was the chemistry displayed with center James Wiseman.

“That’s a really intriguing pick-and-roll combination,” Steve Kerr said after the loss. “James has got much better this preseason in terms of his spacing and his awareness on when to dive, when to be in the dunker spot, when to come up and when to set a step up. All those things are really based on timing and awareness.

“Given that this is his first training camp, it makes a lot of sense that he’s seeing those things better and recognizing them. He’s such a lob threat around the rim that the pick-and-roll combination with Jordan should be a good one.”

Right away, the pick-and-roll possibilities of Poole and Wiseman stood out. The two were on the floor together for the first time with three-and-a-half minutes remaining in the first quarter and the Warriors down by four points. On their first possession together, Poole used two different screens set by Wiseman, one to his left and one to his right, before using the space created and nailing a tear-drop runner off the glass.

The next time down the floor, it was Wiseman’s time to score. Poole pushed the ball down the floor, went off a screen set by Wiseman for a possible 3-pointer, gave the ball back to Wiseman for a quick back and forth before Poole used another Wiseman screen to feed the big man for a mid-range jumper.

Money.

Wiseman made five of his seven shot attempts for the night, scoring 13 points in 18 minutes off the bench. Three of those made field goals were assisted by Poole. This is by coincidence. The two are in the lab together, looking to create a young and scary sight for opposing defenses.

“We’ve just been watching film,” Wiseman said. “We always communicate to each other if I’m doing the screen and he’s telling me to flip it. Just whatever he wants to score and then just me being able to get off the ball fast.

“We just communicate different stuff like that to make each other better.”

Of Wiseman’s five made shots, two were layups and one was a dunk. One of those layups and the dunk came off Poole’s handles. His ability to drive and create gave Golden State the easiest outcome for their 7-footer.

At the end of the third quarter, Poole used his wizardry to set up a two-handed slam from Wiseman, giving the Warriors a 91-89 lead.

“I haven’t played for a year-and-a-half, two years, and he’s been playing,” Wiseman said. “So I just have to figure out his flow, his game speed and it’ll come together.”

During Wiseman’s injury-shortened rookie year, the two were extremely efficient together in the pick-and-roll. Coming off Poole’s breakout season and Wiseman finally being healthy, that has been the case so far in the preseason.

Over the Warriors’ final two preseason games, this will be a twosome to watch. And it will be even more fun to see how it sprouts throughout the regular season.

But on Sunday night, the biggest highlight of the night belonged to a play where Poole did it all by himself — weaving through the Lakers’ defense and going behind his back before floating in two points.

“It was nice,” Wiseman said of Poole picking apart the defense, with his smile saying it all. “It was nice. JP is a great player, for sure.”

Together, they could be the perfect pair.

