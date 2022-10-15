2022 NBA Finals – Golden State Warriors v Boston Celtics

After waiting all summer, Jordan Poole finally got his payday.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted on Saturday that the Warriors and Poole have agreed upon a four-year extension worth $140 million. A formal agreement is expected later today.

Golden State clearly believes in Poole and in his importance to the future of the organization. Tyler Herro, who has been viewed similarly to Poole as an incredible offensive talent off the bench, recently signed a four-year, $130 million extension with the Heat.

This comes just a week and a half after the incident between Poole and Draymond Green that is rumored to have stemmed from Poole’s contract situation.

Both Draymond and Klay Thompson made their preseason debuts for the Warriors last night, since Draymond stepped away from the team after the incident. Klay showed that his shot is still a work of art, scoring 17 points on five 3-pointers, while Green finished with six points, four rebounds and four assists. Awkwardly enough, Poole, who has had a very strong preseason, shot 1-for-10 in this game. It can’t be proven that the return of Draymond impacted Poole’s performance, but the timing couldn’t have been worse.

During his postgame press conference, Klay was asked about the Draymond Green-Jordan Poole incident that occured on October 5th. Thompson acknowledged that they’ll need both players to have a chance to repeat as champions, but he believes that “Ring Night and time will heal all,” according to a video tweeted by The Athletic’s Anthony Slater.

The Warriors are still in a great position to attempt to repeat as champions. If the entire team is able to grow from the situation, not just brush it under the rug and move past it, then they’ll be considered a contender from opening night.

Jordan Poole inks four-year, $140 million extension with Warriors. originally appeared on NBCSports.com