Jordan Poole gets away with Oscar-worthy flop vs. Marcus Smart in Game 5

JP hilariously gets away with Oscar-worthy flop vs. Smart originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jordan Poole is a man of many talents.

The 22-year-old is rising as an NBA star guard, but his theatrics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals got Twitter buzzing.

In the fourth quarter of the intense back-and-forth game at Chase Center on Monday, Poole was guarding Celtics guard Marcus Smart during an inbounds play.

Smart gave Poole a little shove to break away from Poole before Jayson Tatum passed him the ball, but the official called a foul on Smart after Poole grabbed his face and sold the Oscar-worthy flop.

The very next play, Poole made his dramatic performance worth it and hit a jumper.

Even Twitter had a field day with the egregious call.

RELATED: Klay reaches huge NBA Finals milestone alongside Steph, LeBron

Poole still has a few games to play as the Warriors are hoping for their fourth championship in eight years. But come postseason, Broadway might just be calling the young guard.