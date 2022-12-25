Jordan Poole ejected from Warriors-Grizzles Christmas Day game

In barrage of techs, JP ejected from Warriors-Grizzlies game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jordan Poole’s scorching hot Christmas Day performance can to an early end when he was ejected early in the fourth quarter of the Warriors’ game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday at Chase Center.

Poole, who had a team-high 32 points at the time of his ejection, picked up his second technical and was sent to the locker room.

Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr. made a 3-pointer and Poole appeared to say something in the direction of one of the referees, who quickly assessed a technical foul. On the Warriors’ previous possession, Poole was looking for a foul call on a drive to the basket.

The ejection was the first of Poole’s career and now gives him eight technical fouls this season.

The Warriors as a team were assessed six technical fouls during the game, including one on Draymond Green, Steve Kerr, Jonathan Kuminga and Klay Thompson.

Poole made 11 of his 25 shots, including 3 of 10 from 3-point range, grabbed three rebounds, dished out two assists and finished the game plus-six.

Since Steph Curry suffered a left shoulder subluxation on Dec. 14, Poole has scored at least 26 points in four of the five games.

