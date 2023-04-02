Jordan Poole credits Steph Curry, Klay Thompson for trio’s 3-point milestone

Why JP credits Steph, Klay for trio’s historic 3-point milestone originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jordan Poole made NBA 3-point history with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson on Friday against the San Antonio Spurs, and the opportunity to learn and grow alongside the Splash Brothers isn’t lost on the 23-year-old.

The three sharpshooters became just the second trio of teammates to make 200 3-pointers apiece in a season, joining James Harden, Eric Gordon and Ryan Anderson of the 2016-17 Houston Rockets.

“That’s pretty special, especially being the second team in history to do it. Up there with really good company,” Poole told reporters after the game. “We still have a couple games to go, so shout out to [Curry and Thompson] for just raising the level of competition, not only in the game but in practice.

“Just being around these guys for the four years that I’ve been, I’ve learned a lot and this is something really special to be a part of.”

As Poole came into his own during the 2021-22 NBA season, his 3-point prowess helped the Warriors win their fourth championship in eight years. And while he shared the court with Thompson and Curry, fans toyed with nicknames like “Splash Triplet” and “Splash Nephew” for the rising star.

His success last season didn’t come without its struggles. Poole was inserted into the Warriors’ starting lineup as Thompson worked his way back from a 31-month injury absence — quite the difference from the 2020-21 season, when Poole spent time in the G League. What followed was an evolution into a worthy member of the Warriors’ rotation, and that hard work has paid dividends — as both Thompson and Curry noted Friday.

“It’s not easy making 200 threes in a season, so credit to Jordan,” Thompson told reporters when asked about the trio’s historic achievement. “He worked his tail off every day. Same with Steph. Just really cool that we have two other guys I get to play with who shoot it so well. Makes my job so much easier.”

When Poole, Thompson and Curry are all on, the Warriors almost are impossible to defend. They each have their own, unique style, Curry said, which he believes is special to see.

“It’s awesome,” Curry said of their 3-point milestone. “We obviously shoot the ball at a high level, try to be efficient with it and do it in three kind of creative ways. It’s nice to accomplish feats that are rare in NBA history … It’s special, and obviously, JP coming into his own as a great shooter and balanced in just shooting overall and also stretching the defense out.”

With one NBA title already won together and plenty of history made along the way, there’s a lot more the Splash Brothers and their worthy running mate still can achieve in seasons to come.

And all the while, Poole certainly will be watching and learning from two of the greatest shooters of all time.

