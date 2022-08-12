Jordan Love throws 3 picks in a half for Packers

Jordan Love throws 3 picks in a half for Packers

by

Aaron Rodgers wasn’t going to lose any sleep no matter how Jordan Love performed Friday when the Green Bay Packers faced the San Francisco 49ers.

However, the third-year quarterback did little to make the Packers believe he is the answer as to who will follow the four-time MVP when he retires.

Yes, Love threw two touchdown passes in the first 30 minutes. That was negated by three first-half interceptions.

The total is close to what Rodgers usually throws in an entire season.

The first pick was a deflection so don’t put it on Love.

Overall, Love was 13-of-24 for 176 yards.

 

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire