Jordan Love did a lot of good things in preseason finale

Packers quarterback Jordan Love continued to put up mediocre numbers in the third and final preseason game on Thursday night, but Packers coach Matt LaFleur continued to talk up Love’s progress.

Love completed 16 of 26 passes for 148 yards with no touchdowns and one interception, but LaFleur said after the game that he thinks Love played better than the stats would suggest, and that after a rough start Love did a good job of marching the Packers down the field for a touchdown on one drive and a field goal on another.

“There wasn’t a lot open for him, and he was under a lot of duress, and the one thing I loved is, when the game doesn’t start the way you want it to, how do you respond? I think that just shows the maturation process that he’s done over the last couple years. I thought there was a lot of good things out there,” LaFleur said.

Love threw an interception at the end of the first half, but LaFleur said he thinks Love read the defense correctly and Chiefs second-round draft pick Bryan Cook just made a good play on the ball.

“I was not unhappy with the decision at all,” LaFleur said.

Now Love will go back to the sideline while Aaron Rodgers starts the season. LaFleur may have liked what he saw from Love on the field this preseason, but he hopes Love doesn’t take the field again this year unless it’s in mop-up duty at the end of a big win led by Rodgers.

