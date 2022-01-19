Comedy Central

Last week, The Daily Show aired footage of its intrepid correspondent, Jordan Klepper, returning to the scene of the crime: the U.S. Capitol on the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection (as you may recall, Klepper was in the crowd on that fateful day and confronted several pro-Trump rioters moments before they stormed the Capitol in a failed attempt to stop the 2020 presidential election from being certified). The reunion saw Klepper get in the face of Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, calling the Trump bootlicker and spreader of “The Big Lie”—who’s also been implicated in an underage sex plot—“childish.”

Jordan Klepper Confronts Matt Gaetz on Anniversary of Jan. 6 Insurrection

Well, on Wednesday, Klepper was back—only this time, he focused on Trump supporters who’d gathered for a vigil outside of the jail housing the Jan. 6 insurrectionists.

“I had never been to a protest event before the 2020 presidential election,” one man tells Klepper. “I had become completely consumed. It took over my life. For three months, I slept in my car. I traveled from rally to rally, from #StopTheSteal event to #StopTheSteal event, for three months, sleeping in my car, going to see the evidence. And then I had to recover. I had PTSD. So, it took me a long time to find myself again. I feel like I just got out of a cult.”

But then, things take… a rather unexpected turn when Klepper asks the man if he still believes the election was stolen from Trump.

For more, listen to The Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper on The Last Laugh podcast.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast’s biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast’s unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.