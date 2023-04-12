Jordan Fisher Reveals He Lost 30 Lbs, Was Diagnosed With Eating Disorder During Wife Ellie Woods’ 1st Pregnancy

Broadimage/Shutterstock

While Jordan Fisher and wife Ellie Woods eagerly prepared to welcome their first child in 2021, the actor received some unexpected news about his health.

“We were four months pregnant, five months pregnant [and] I always wanted to be a dad. [I] knew that I was about to achieve that goal and take on the biggest and best project of my life with my partner [and] my best friend,” the Dancing With the Stars season 25 champ, 28, said during his Tuesday, April 11, appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. “I was diagnosed with an eating disorder that I did not know I had. I just knew that I had reflux and all of these things that were making it difficult for me to eat.”

Fisher, who had not publicly addressed his eating disorder battle prior to the talk show episode, told host Drew Barrymore that his struggles were a result of past “traumas” from his childhood that he never properly dealt with at the time. The Turning Red voice actor has since praised therapy for helping him heal.

“My last couple months of [a work] contract were very, very difficult physical times for me,” the Flash alum — who welcomed son Riley with Woods last year — added on Tuesday. “I lost 30 pounds [and] I actually never talked about this out loud on a platform like this at all, and man, I’m so glad I made it through that desert because here we are now.”

He continued: “I am so much stronger!”

The To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You actor and Woods, who met as children in the same dance class in Alabama, tied the knot at Florida’s Walt Disney World Resort in November 2020. Nearly one year later, they revealed that they were expecting their first child. Riley William, now 10 months, arrived in June 2022.

Fisher previously opened up to Us Weekly about the beginning of his romance with the 25-year-old Murder Capital actress. “[Ellie] and I grew up together in Birmingham,” he said in November 2017. “We never disconnected. One day we were both kind of like, ‘Oh, hey. Maybe we try this?’ And we did and it worked.”

The Broadway star added at the time: “Being able to have somebody that you love and that loves you and can accept all of the things you have to give them after a long, hard day of rehearsal, it’s unbelievable.”

The Hello, Goodbye and Everything in Between actor, who is currently starring in the Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, has since been candid about how raising Riley has given him and Woods so much joy.

“I’m a daddy. It is the best club in the world,” he gushed during a February appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan. “He’s 8 months now, going on 33. He’s the most charming, kind [baby]. … The world slows down, I think everything becomes smaller, that’s been my favorite part of it all.”

If you or someone you know struggles with an eating disorder, visit the National Eating Disorders (NEDA) website or call their hotline at (800) 931-2237 to get help.