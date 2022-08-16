Jordan Elsass exiting Superman & Lois ahead of season 3, role of Jonathan Kent to be recast

Jonathan Kent is going to look a lot different when Superman & Lois returns for season 3.

Jordan Elsass, who has played one of Clark Kent’s (Tyler Hoechlin) teen sons on the CW superhero drama since the series premiere, is exiting the show after two seasons, EW has confirmed. His role will be recast.

“Jordan Elsass has notified the Studio that he will not be returning to Superman & Lois for season 3 due to personal reasons. The role of Jonathan Kent will be recast,” Warner Bros. TV said in a statement on Tuesday. According to sources close to the situation, Elsass’ exit was the result of a private matter and not a workplace-related issue.

Superman & Lois — “Tried and True” — Image Number: SML206b_0137r.jpg — Pictured: Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent — Photo: Shane Harvey/The CW — (C) 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

Shane Harvey/The CW Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent on ‘Superman & Lois.’

EW recently spoke with Superman & Lois showrunner Todd Helbing about his plans to bring Jonathan Kent more into the central focus in season 3, but now that will happen with a different actor in the role.

“We certainly want to fold Jonathan more into the superhero stories,” Helbing previously said. “What Clark says to him about the Kryptonian tech, you could take that in many different ways, so we’ll see which road we ultimately go down. I have four brothers, and everybody on our staff has sort of similar experiences, so it’s fun to play that [brother] dynamic. Sometimes siblings are best friends, sometimes they’re at odds, but for the most part what we love about Jordan and Jonathan is that they have each other’s back and that they’re not jealous of each other. We’ll continue to have that dynamic for sure in the show.”

