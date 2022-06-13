Jordan Bridges, Kaia Gerber, Among 6 Set To Recur – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Apple TV+ has rounded out the cast of its original comedy series Mrs. American Pie with recurring stars Jordan Bridges (Old Man, Rizzoli & Isles), Kaia Gerber (American Horror Story), Jason Canela (The Rookie, Always Be My Maybe) Mindy Cohn (Facts of Life, A Nice Girl Like You), Julia Duffy (Newhart, Looking) and Claudia Ferri (Bad Blood, The Killing).

Bridges portrays Perry Donahue, an entrepreneur and old schoolmate of Douglas’ (played by Josh Lucas).

Gerber portrays Mitzi, a local manicurist.

Duffy portrays Mary Jones Davidsoul, an old-money member of the Palm Beach high society.

Canela portrays Eddie, a tennis pro at the Palm Beach high society club.

Cohn portrays Ann, an editor for the society column.

Ferri portrays Raquel, a Cuban ex-pat and member of the Palm Beach high society club.

Written by Abe Sylvia and directed by Tate Taylor, Mrs. American Pie is a story about gorgeously impossible people. Set during the powderkeg era of the early 1970s, it follows Maxine Simmons (Kristen Wiig) and her attempt to secure her seat at America’s most exclusive table: Palm Beach high society. As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, the series asks the same questions that baffle us today: Who gets a seat at the table, how do you get a seat at the table, and what will you sacrifice to get there?

The 10-episode series also stars Laura Dern, Carol Burnett, Ricky Martin, Amber Chardae Robinson, Allison Janney, and Leslie Bibb.

Mrs. American Pie was developed by Dern and her producing partner Jayme Lemons via their Jaywalker Pictures banner. Sylvia is writing, executive producing, and showrunning the series. Taylor will direct and executive produce alongside his producing partner John Norris via their Wyolah Entertainment banner. Katie O’Connell Marsh executive produces for Boat Rocker. Apple Studios produces.

Bridges is repped by Buchwald, MJ Management, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein; Gerber is repped by CAA and DNA Model Management; Duffy is repped by Artists & Representatives and Alan Iezman of Shelter Entertainment Group; Canela is repped by Buchwald, MJ Management and Jackoway Austen Tyerman; Ferri is repped by Open Entertainment and Metropolitan Talent Agency.