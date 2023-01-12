Joni Mitchell To Receive Library Of Congress’ Gershwin Prize – The Hamden Journal

Joni Mitchell will receive the Library of Congress’ Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, with plans for a tribute concert in Washington, D.C. that will air on PBS stations on March 31.

Carla Hayden, the Librarian of Congress, said in a statement that Mitchell’s “music and artistry have left a distinct impression on American culture and internationally, crossing from folk music with a distinctive voice whose songs will stay with us for the ages.”

Mitchell joins past recipients including Paul Simon, Stevie Wonder, Carole King, Smokey Robinson, Tony Bennett and Paul McCartney. The award is named for the songwriting team of George and Ira Gershwin, and recipients are selected by the Librarian of Congress in consultation with a board of scholars, songwriters and music specialists.

The Library of Congress also noted that Mitchell redefined the role of women musicians, overseeing all aspects of her albums.

In a statement, Mitchell said, “This is a very prestigious award. Thank you for honoring me.”

Mitchell attended the Kennedy Center Honors in 2021, when she was among the five recipients.

Mitchell will receive the award at a concert on March 1. The event is a co-production of WETA-TV, Ken Ehrlich Productions and the Library of Congress.