Joni Mitchell Bows New Video For 1971 Song, Debuts It Via YouTube – The Hamden Journal

Some 50 years after its debut, Joni Mitchell’s melancholy song River finally has it own video. River first appeared on Mitchell’s 1971 album, Blue.

“River expresses regret at the end of a relationship… but it’s also about being lonely at Christmas time,” Mitchell says in a statement at the end of the animated work. It was posted Thursday on her YouTube channel. “A Christmas song for people who are lonely at Christmas! We need a song like that.”