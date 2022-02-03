Jones fuels HC fire again, Harbaugh effect for Moore, Prescott to ‘turn the page’ to ’22

Talk of coaching staffs ruled the news on Wednesday. As more is learned about the Brian Flores lawsuit regarding equitable hiring practices, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had thoughts on how the league needs to make further progress. But he also stirred the pot when it comes to his own staff by making more wide-open-for-misinterpretation comments about head coach Mike McCarthy and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. That news comes even as offensive coordinator Kellen Moore perhaps gets a boost for the Miami job simply by one candidate deciding to stay in the college ranks. And Deion Sanders is making huge waves as the head coach at tiny Jackson State for the second year in a row.

Elsewhere, a Cowboys superstar pulls out of the Pro Bowl, a rising star is set to go under the knife, and a rival team inexplicably (expectedly?) botching their nickname and uniform reveal. We’re digging into Coach McCarthy’s past when it comes to criticizing refs, previewing the late-round finds of this year’s draft, looking at a possible first-round talent, and imagining great things for one of last year’s rookies. Dak Prescott makes his first public comments since the gutting loss in the playoffs, we have a complete ranking of all 55 Super Bowls, and the man behind every Cowboys media appearance of the past three decades is shutting it down. It’s all ahead in News and Notes.

Cowboys’ Jerry Jones says ‘no doubt’ defensive coordinator Dan Quinn could potentially be team’s head coach :: USA Today

Just when the drama surrounding Mike McCarthy’s status seemed settled for good, Jerry Jones found a microphone to talk into. Speaking of defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, fresh off interviewing for multiple head coaching gigs, Jones had this to say: “He’s very qualified. Yes, I would consider- if I didn’t have a coach- I would have been interviewing him for coach.” The owner seems fine with allowing everyone- Quinn and McCarthy included- to believe it’s still a possibility somewhere down the road. “Mike knows that someday, somebody other than him will be coach of the Cowboys.”

Harbaugh reportedly staying at Michigan as Dolphins prepare for second interviews :: Miami Herald

With Harbaugh telling Michigan he’s staying put in Ann Arbor, Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore may have just inched a bit closer to getting a head coaching job offer. Harbaugh had interviewed with Minnesota but was thought to be on Miami’s radar, too. Moore is a finalist for the Dolphins’ opening, along with 49ers OC Mike McDaniel.

Dak Prescott looking to ‘turn the page’ to 2022 :: The Mothership

During a recent commercial shoot, the Cowboys quarterback talked about not wanting to take any more hits this season by making a Pro Bowl appearance, instead preferring to turn his attention to the 2022 campaign. But he believes a trip to the interconference all-star game will be good experience for younger players like Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs, and CeeDee Lamb. In his first public comments since the team’s playoff ouster, Prescott says the loss to San Francisco still stings. “I think there’s probably some games, some moments in an athlete’s career that just stick with them forever,” Prescott said.

Report: Cowboys WR Michael Gallup to have surgery for ACL tear :: Cowboys Wire

The fourth-year wideout was hoping for a big contract year. Instead, he missed eight games with a calf injury and tore an ACL in the next-to-last weekend of the regular season. Gallup is slated for surgery and should be back in time for the 2022 season. Whether or not that’s in Dallas remains to be seen.

Looking Outwardly: Mike McCarthy’s history of tension with officials :: 105.3 The Fan

There was a lot of talking about officials in Dallas this season. Cowboys players seemed to have followed the lead of their head coach, who has made a habit of publicly pointing the finger at refs. He did it after Green Bay’s infamous “Fail Mary” play versus Seattle; he still bitterly referenced the moment three years later. He raged again in late 2012, over the spotting of the ball during a game. He went on notable midgame rants in 2015 and 2017, and even made headlines in Wisconsin for going off on an official at a high school basketball game, three months after being fired from the Packers. McCarthy talks a lot about self-scouting; he has some work to do himself in taking responsibility when things go wrong.

Cowboys’ Zack Martin to opt out of 7th Pro Bowl appearance :: Cowboys Wire

Martin wasn’t named to last year’s Pro Bowl for the first time in his career. This year, he’s declining his invite of his own accord. He joins linemate Tyron Smith in skipping the Las Vegas festivities, along with quarterback Dak Prescott, who was offered an alternate spot. The Cowboys have four others who will represent the NFC on Sunday.

Pro Bowl will try no-kickoff rule :: NFL Football Operations (Twitter)

Deion Sanders and Jackson State looking to have another top recruiting class on signing day :: The Undefeated

Despite an annual recruiting budget of about $15,000, the former Cowboys cornerback is expected to land the top class among FCS schools for the second year in a row at tiny Jackson State, often competing with the mightiest programs in the Power 5. Sanders believes his kids want just three things: a safe environment, three hot meals a day, and a chance to play in the NFL. It’s no overstatement to say his approach is turning big-time college football on its head.

Cowboys’ Kelvin Joseph showed plenty promise to fulfill draft expectations down stretch of 2021 :: Cowboys Wire

Dallas didn’t get as much mileage out of the 44th overall pick as several other rookies in last year’s class. But when the Kentucky cornerback was on the field, he didn’t disappoint. He’s only scratched the surface and could push veteran Anthony Brown for a spot in the starting lineup in 2022.

Rush to judgement: Travon Walker joining Cowboys edge rotation would be something to behold :: Cowboys Wire

The Cowboys were in good shape at edge rusher in 2021, but two of their three ends are free agents come March. Don’t be surprised if they look to deepen their roster at the position through the draft. And don’t be surprised if it’s with this explosive 6-foot-5-inch monster who starred for the national champs at Georgia.

SUPER LIST: Ranking every Super Bowl from best to worst :: Touchdown Wire

The Cowboys have appeared in one-seventh of all Super Bowl matchups. But where do their title games rank among all of them? The Super Bowl X loss to Pittsburgh was their highest-ranking on this list, at 13th. Cowboys losses also come in at No. 16 and No. 19. Their wins were deemed less exciting: Super Bowl XXX placed 24th; the others are on the countdown at No. 27, No. 43, No. 48, and No. 54.

Senior Bowl stock up report from first day of practice, sees Florida State’s Johnson shine :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Who improved their draft stock after Day One in Mobile? Several offensive and defensive linemen, including Chris Paul of Tulsa, Max Mitchell of Louisiana, Zion Johnson of Boston College, Devonte Wyatt of Georgia, and Logan Hall out of Houston. All could be targets of a team like Dallas, with needs on both sides of the trenches.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Brian Flores’ lawsuit vs. NFL: ‘We can do better’ :: Dallas Morning News

Jones admits the NFL still has work to do when it comes to equitable hiring practices. “We’re a lot more substantive as a league and as a sport than we ever were when I got involved 30-something years ago. And we’re more pertinent and more germane than we were 10 years ago. The more that happens, the more boxes we’re going to have come up that we need to check,” Jones said. “And we’ll have to spend more time checking more boxes. But I welcome that.”

‘Commanders’: Cowboys’ biggest rival shows off brand new name, same old ineptitude :: Cowboys Wire

Washington really fumbled their big reveal. Along with letting the new nickname get leaked multiple times and ways, the Commanders debuted a name that few seem to like, a hashtag stolen from a defunct AAF team, and a logo that lists the wrong Super Bowl years.

Rich Dalrymple, Cowboys senior VP of public relations and communications, retiring after 32 years :: Dallas Morning News

The Cowboys’ senior vice president of public relations and communication- a staple with the team since Jimmy Johnson recommended him to Jerry Jones in 1989- is retiring. He’s shepherded countless Cowboys players and coaches through interviews, press conferences, and media appearances… a colossal feat for the non-stop and ubiquitous machine that is America’s Team. But now, at 62, Dalrymple is ready to move on. It’s the end of an era in Dallas.

