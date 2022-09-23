Jones calls his trial rigged and a fraud

Associated Press

Hungary to poll public on support for EU sanctions on Russia

Hungary’s governing party said Thursday it wants to poll the country’s citizens on whether they support European Union sanctions imposed against Russia over its war in Ukraine. Fidesz plans to call for a “national consultation” on energy sanctions which he said had been decided on by the EU’s “Brussels elite,” the party’s caucus leader, Mate Kocsis, said at a news conference Thursday following a closed-door meeting. The poll, which the government calls a “national consultation,” is an informal survey available to every adult in Hungary which can be returned by mail or filled out online.