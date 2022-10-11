JonBenét Ramsey’s brother takes new aim at Boulder PD

The older half-brother of slain 6-year-old JonBenét Ramsey has renewed criticism of Boulder police for not solving his sister’s 25-year-old murder case.

“Damn shame @boulderpolice refused the help of the much more experienced Denver PD. #jonbenetramsey,” John Andrew Ramsey tweeted on Oct. 5, alongside a link to an article detailing the Denver Police Department’s recent arrest in connection to a 2004 sex assault.

Ramsey was 23 years old when JonBenét was reported missing from her Boulder home on the morning of Dec. 26, 1996.

John Andrew was not at the family’s Colorado home at the time, having celebrated Christmas with his mother in Atlanta, but he was preparing to travel to meet his father, John, stepmother, Patsy, and younger half-siblings JonBenet and Burke when he heard the news.

“I yelled and screamed and kicked to get on the airplane to Denver … I remember just thinking and processing it all,” he told ABC in 2021.

John Andrew Ramsey is the older half-brother of JonBenét Ramsey, who was murdered in 1996. Investigation Discovery

JonBenét’s body was later found in the family’s basement. An autopsy revealed she died of strangulation and a blow to the head. Almost 26 years later, the case remains unsolved.

“We were victims, and the very people that we thought were gonna come in and protect us and help us were pointing the finger at us,” John Andrew told ABC of the years following the murder.

After a bizarre ransom note that appeared to be in Patsy’s handwriting was discovered, the police investigation focused on JonBenét’s parents. The couple were only cleared in 2008, when DNA from an unidentified third party was discovered on JonBenét’s pajama pants.

John and Patsy Ramsey meet with local Colorado media on May 1, 1997, four months after their daughter’s death. Denver Post via Getty Images

The Boulder Police Department attracted criticism for its steps in the early part of the investigation and for not calling in the FBI or a larger police department to help in the case.

In recent years, John Andrew has joined his father in campaigning to have the DNA tested using newer, more advanced technologies.

Speaking exclusively to the Sun in December 2021, Ramsey described a “handful” of unsuccessful meetings with the Boulder police.

JonBenét Ramsey was only 6 years old when she was murdered in her family’s Boulder home. Ramsey family collection/ Discov

“The purpose was to encourage them to pursue DNA testing but it’s a one-sided relationship,” he lamented.

“They don’t say anything to me. They just say it’s an ongoing investigation.”

John Andrew Ramsey’s Twitter comment came a few months after his father addressed a new petition to have the DNA tested by an independent agency to Colorado Gov. Jared Polis.

The Ramsey murder remains unsolved after almost 26 years. Getty Images

The Boulder Police Department responded to Ramsey’s petition by reaffirming its commitment to the case.

“Our investigation with federal, state and local partners has never stopped. That includes new ways to use DNA technology,” said Police Chief Maris Herold.

John Andrew also chastised Boulder police for allegedly dragging their feet over their investigation into the disappearance of 14-year-old Chloe Campbell.

JonBenét Ramsey, pictured above with her mother, Patsy, would have turned 32 on Aug. 6, 2022. Ramsey family

“Damnit @boulderpolice get off your ass and find this child!” he wrote.

Campbell was later found safe approximately 25 miles from where she disappeared, 10 days after her last contact with her family.

John Andrew then tweeted: “Good job @boulderpolice.”