Jonathan Wolf To Exit AFM After 24 Years At Helm Of Indie Film Market – The Hamden Journal

Jonathan Wolf, managing director of the American Film Market who has led AFM for 24 years, will step down when his current term ends in June. He’ll continue on as an advisor through the 2022 AFM, which is set to make its in-person return to Santa Monica for the 43rd edition, November 1-6, said the Independent Film & Television Alliance, which produces the event.

Under Wolf’s leadership, the AFM transformed from its import-export roots to an event that serves and includes the entire independent film production and distribution community and is recognized as a must-attend market. It’s the only one controlled by the independent industry itself.

Wolf’s accomplishments include enhancing AFM’s tools for buyers and sellers and continually adapting services to meet industry needs. He launched TheFilmCatalogue.com, a resource with information on thousands of projects and films from global producers, distributors and sales companies, and its companion, TFC Weekly Update email. He introduced networking and education programs like the MyAFM online platform.

He also spearheaded the launch of IFTA CollectionsTM, the industry’s first centralized service for the collection and distribution of royalties and levies from secondary audio-visual rights for films and television programming. IFTA has collected over $150 million for its clients and distributes more than $5 million annually.

“Jonathan has been central to the success of the association’s growth and transitions,” said IFTA president-CEO Jean Prewitt. “He has consistently focused on making the AFM the best place for the industry to do business and has built an outstanding and long-established AFM team who share his commitment to excellence.”

“It’s been a privilege to lead the AFM for more than 20 years,” said Wolf. “I was supported by a terrific team that worked tirelessly to produce a world class event. We achieved much together. I’m excited to see what the future holds – for the AFM, IFTA and me.”

Wolf first came to IFTA as an elected board member and vice chairman, finance while he was CFO at IFTA member, New World International

IFTA has a strong internal team and said future leadership of AFM will be announced at a later date.