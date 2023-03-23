Jonathan Roumie, ‘The Chosen’ And ‘Jesus Revolution’ Star, Signs With UTA  – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed Jonathan Roumie, the actor-producer best known for starring in the faith-based hits The Chosen and Jesus Revolution.

An equity crowdfunded episodic series known as the largest fan-supported entertainment project of all time, Angel Studios’ The Chosen is a drama about the life of Jesus Christ (Roumie) and the calling of his initial disciples.

The show from Dallas Jenkins, boasting a seven-series commitment, which is entering its fourth season in April, most recently took a trio of Season 3 episodes, along with the holiday special Christmas with The Chosen to movie theaters. While the show is also available online via Angel Studios’ website and dedicated app, and has garnered more than 515M views in the digital space, the combined grosses of the theatrical releases put on with Fathom Events come out to around $34M, surpassing those of many recent studio features.

Roumie can also currently be seen starring opposite Joel Courtney, Kelsey Grammer and more in Lionsgate‘s faith-based drama Jesus Revolution, which has grossed over $46M domestic since its release in late February, coming in as the studio’s highest-grossing effort since 2019. The film, telling the true story of a national spiritual awakening in the early 1970s, has the actor portraying real-life hippie street-preacher, Lonnie Frisbee.

Additional TV credits for Roumie include Chicago Med, The Mindy Project, The Good Wife, Law & Order and the NCIS franchise. The thesp also recently works in voice-over, most recently lending his voice to Disney+’s Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again.

Roumie continues to be represented by Atlas Talent Agency and attorney Samuel Curphey.