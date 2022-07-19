Jonathan Papelbon trolls ESPN over new Derek Jeter docuseries

Papelbon trolls ESPN over new Derek Jeter docuseries originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It doesn’t look like Jonathan Papelbon will be tuning in to ESPN’s new Derek Jeter docuseries.

ESPN released “The Captain,” a seven-part documentary covering the life and career of the New York Yankees’ legendary shortstop, on Monday night. That’s the same documentary ESPN promoted by trolling Red Sox fans with a billboard right outside Fenway Park.

Papelbon, who helped Boston to a World Series title in 2007, called out both Jeter and ESPN with a tweet about the docuseries on Tuesday.

“Hey ESPN when y’all are ready to do a documentary on the real captain who whipped A Rods [expletive] let me know !,” the former Red Sox closer wrote.

He doubled down with a hilarious photoshop of ESPN’s “The Captain” advertisement with former Red Sox catcher Jason Varitek replacing Jeter.

“7 episodes of A-Rod getting his [expletive] kicked,” the fake promo reads.

Of course, Papelbon is referencing the famous brawl involving Varitek and Alex Rodriguez back on July 24, 2004. Rodriguez had words for then-Red Sox pitcher Bronson Arroyo after being hit by a pitch, Varitek intervened, and then it was on.

Varitek became the Red Sox’ captain in Dec. 2004. He and Papelbon were teammates in Boston from 2005-11.

Jeter, named the Yankees’ captain in 2003, was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2020.