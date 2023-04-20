Jonathan Majors submits evidence showing ex-girlfriend unharmed after alleged attack

Jonathan Majors maintains he did not attack his ex-girlfriend and submits evidence to the court ahead of his May 8 hearing. (Photo: Invision/AP, File)

Jonathan Majors maintains his innocence, claiming “irrefutable evidence” proves he did not attack his ex-girlfriend. One legal expert believes what’s been submitted thus far is a strong start for the defense, but notes it’s “early” in terms of what’s been released in the case.

Majors’s attorney, Priya Chaudhry, filed legal documents obtained by Yahoo Entertainment that show the alleged victim clubbing after the supposed attack. In video footage, she appears uninjured using her right hand and the finger allegedly broken by Majors.

“She danced her way to the DJ booth, passed a note to the DJ, danced wildly (even hanging off the DJ booth with her right hand), drank her champagne, and smoked a vape — clearly having a great time,” Chaudhry writes in a letter to the court accepted on Wednesday.

Majors, one of Hollywood’s most promising young actors, was charged with misdemeanor assault and harassment stemming from an alleged altercation on March 25 with his then girlfriend. In the complaint, the 30-year-old woman claimed the Creed III star struck her “about the face with an open hand, causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear.”

However, Majors’s attorney claims he was the victim and told a judge they have multiple witnesses to prove it.

“As witnessed by the driver, who saw and heard everything, just before 1:00 a.m., [the woman] assaulted Mr. Majors in a car while she was attempting to steal his phone. The driver will testify that Mr. Majors never struck [her] in any way at any time, or even raised his voice, and instead — while [she] was hitting, scratching, and attacking Mr. Majors – Mr. Majors begged the driver to open the door so that he could jump out of the car and escape her. The driver will testify that he unlocked the door to help Mr. Majors escape,” Chaudhry writes. “[The woman] then attacked Mr. Majors on the street as he tried to run away from her. In doing so, and in trying to prevent him from escaping, she ripped his coat buttons and tore his coat pocket; but he got away.”

Majors supposedly checked in to a hotel while his girlfriend went to a nightclub. While partying, she sent “him angry, jealous text messages” and accused him of infidelity. She supposedly charged a $800 bottle of champagne to his credit card without permission. The woman went to his apartment around 3:30 a.m. and called him 32 times as he was not there. The Marvel star’s attorneys submitted security video footage from the apartment building that also show her appearing unharmed, brushing hair behind an uninjured ear when she arrived.

The 33-year-old actor returned to his apartment the next morning because of his girlfriend’s alleged suicidal threats. He found vomit on his bed and the alleged victim “unconscious” in his walk-in closet. In body cam footage, the woman apparently told paramedics that she took “a few” sleeping pills. Majors’s attorneys believe she likely fell in the closet and sustained injuries when she passed out.

Chaudhry says “we must view everything through the prism of race” in this country and asks the judge to consider what would happen if the roles were reversed.

“A tall, strong, young, very famous Black man slapping, scratching, cutting, and attacking a petite white woman in a car that is booked in his name, two feet from a driver who is watching and who clearly has a video recorder. And then, as she jumps out of the car to escape him, he chases her on a public street in busy Manhattan and rips her clothes while grabbing her to prevent her escape. Then, when he sees her a few minutes later and gets back in the car — in front of the driver and three people on the street — he immediately resumes his attack of her,” Chaudhry writes.

“And when she successfully runs away? He then goes clubbing, buys champagne on her credit card, does shots, dances the night way (with the very witnesses to his violent attack), and then goes to her apartment to wait for her — and is shocked and angry that she broke up with him after his attack. If Mr. Majors (or any Black man) had done these things to a white woman, you might consider him a violent, dangerous, abusive psychopath,” she continues.

Chaudhry says they are “hopeful that the District Attorney’s Office will move quickly to dismiss this case.”

A Variety report on Wednesday claimed that more women have allegedly come forward and are cooperating with the investigation. The DA’s office declined to comment when contacted by Yahoo; however, Chaudhry said this is false.

“This story is baseless and without any foundation,” Chaudhry told the Los Angeles Times. “Jonathan Majors is innocent and has not abused anyone. Mr. Majors is currently considering his legal options.”

Judie Saunders, powerhouse litigator and partner with ASK LLP, tells Yahoo Entertainment current evidence shows the “prosecution’s case hinges largely on the statements of a complaining witness whose credibility has been cast in an unfavorable light.”

“In general terms, the prosecution of domestic violence cases are difficult matters, fraught with highly charged emotions and difficult evidentiary issues. The case involving Mr. Majors is very recent and it appears the New York County District Attorney’s Office is still conducting an investigation,” Saunders, who specializes in criminal and civil cases involving sexual abuse, adds.

“From my experience as a prosecutor, domestic violence cases are notoriously hard to prosecute and secure top count convictions unless there are significant injuries, a documented history of abuse and a cooperative victim,” she continues. “Typically, the prosecution’s case is comprised of statements from a complaining witness, negligible injuries, such as bruising or redness, and a general denial by the purported wrongdoer. This minimal evidence usually results in the vast majority of domestic violence cases being dismissed outright or dismissed within six months to one year.”

Saunders believes at this “early stage,” the prosecution “will have to seriously evaluate their case” based on the evidence submitted.

“Mr. Majors’s defense team has done a good job presenting evidence that contradicts the account of the complaining witness,” she explains. However, it’s unclear at this early stage what other evidence the prosecution has in the case.

Majors, who’s expected to be an awards contender this year for his performance in Magazine Drams, is already facing setbacks in his promising career. The actor was dropped by his publicist and manager earlier this week and a few projects he was attached to cut ties. However, the actor’s role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where he’s set to play Kang in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, is reportedly still up in the air as no decisions have been made. He will appear in the second season of Loki on Disney+ as that’s already been shot.

Majors is expected to appear in court on May 8 where he’ll go before a judge on the domestic violence charges.