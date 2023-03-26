Jonathan Majors Spotted Leaving N.Y.C. Courthouse After His Arrest in ‘Freedom’ Hat

The actor was arrested Saturday in New York City for an alleged domestic dispute, per police

Jonathan Majors was seen leaving a New York City courthouse on Saturday, wearing a hat featuring the word “freedom.”

The Creed III actor, 33, was photographed leaving the location wearing a blue medical mask, large coat and a black baseball cap that read “freedom freedom.” Images of Majors leaving the courthouse alongside a woman holding an umbrella were first published by the Daily Mail.

The new images arrive less than a day after Majors was arrested in New York City for an alleged domestic dispute, per police.

According to a statement from the NYPD given to PEOPLE, “On Saturday, March 25, 2023 at approximately 1114 hours, police responded to 911 call inside of an apartment located in the vicinity of West 22nd Street and 8th Avenue, within the confines of the 10 Precinct.”

Police continued, sharing that a “preliminary investigation” determined that a 33-year-old male was “involved in a domestic dispute” with a female, 30.

“The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident,” NYPD shared. “The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition.”

While police identified Majors — who was listed as being charged with strangulation, assault, and harassment — the victim was not identified.

A rep for Majors told PEOPLE, “He has done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.”

His next court date is unclear.

The actor, who just starred in the blockbuster Creed III and who plays Kang in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was raised in Texas and got a major break in 2017 when he starred as activist Ken Jones in the four-part ABC limited series When We Rise. Two years later, he appeared in The Last Black Man in San Francisco and earned an Independent Spirit Award for the project.

Majors also played a major role in the recent Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania film and his character of Kang the Conqueror is featured in the title of Marvel’s upcoming Avengers: The Kang Dynasty — which is set for release on May 2, 2025.

The film was first announced during San Diego Comic-Con in July 2022 when Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige unveiled plans for Phase Five and Phase Six of the MCU, dubbed the Multiverse Saga. Speaking with EW, Feige opened up about Marvel’s decision on making Kang an important part of the MCU.

“For years, we’ve always had the inkling that Kang would be an amazing follow-up to Thanos,” he said. “He’s got that equal stature in the comics, but he’s a completely different villain. Mainly, that’s because he’s multiple villains. He’s so unique from Thanos, which we really liked.”

“He’s the highest-testing villain we’ve ever had in any of our friends and families [screenings],” he said of Majors’ character. “That’s really saying something with a movie like this. Even early on without the effects, Jonathan is his own effect.”

