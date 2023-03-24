Jonathan Majors Movie ‘Magazine Dreams’ Sets December Release – The Hamden Journal

After snapping up the critically acclaimed Jonathan Majors movie Magazine Dreams out of Sundance, Searchlight has set a Dec. 8 theatrical release for the Elijah Bynum directed title; a date that’s right in line with the classics’ label previous awards season launches.

Searchlight beat out Neon, Sony Pictures Classics and HBO for this fierce drama in which Majors portrays a disturbed amateur bodybuilder. The pic, which Bynum also scripted, follows Killian Maddox (Majors), who struggles to find human connection in this exploration of celebrity and violence. Nothing deters him from his fiercely protected dream of superstardom in the bodybuilding world, not even the doctors who warn him of the permanent damage he causes to himself with his quest. Taylour Paige and Haley Bennett also star in the movie along with Mike O’Hearn, Harrison Page and Harriet Sansom Harris. Jennifer Fox, Dan Gilroy, Jeffrey Soros and Simon Horsman produced. EPs are Majors, under his production banner Tall Street Productions, Luke Rodgers and Andrew Blau.

Majors recently starred in the early 2023 Marvel Studios hit Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania which has grossed over $464M worldwide. In the pic, he plays the new MCU villain, Kang the Conqueror.

The pic won the U.S. Special Dramatic Jury Award at Sundance this year.