Jonathan Majors’ Lawyer Says There’s Evidence Proving Actor Is “Entirely Innocent” & Expects Charges To Be “Dropped Imminently” Of Alleged Assault

Jonathan Majors’ criminal defense lawyer is speaking out and claiming the Creed III actor is innocent and has evidence proving his innocence.

“Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is probably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows,” Priya Chaudhry told The Hamden Journal in a statement. “We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently.”

Chaudhry said that the “evidence includes video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place, witness testimony from the driver and others who both saw and heard the episode, and most importantly, two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations.”

“All the evidence proves that Mr. Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her whatsoever,” the lawyer added. “Unfortunately, this incident came about because this woman was having an emotional crisis, for which she was taken to a hospital yesterday. The NYPD is required to make an arrest in these situations, and this is the only reason Mr. Majors was arrested. We expect these charges to be dropped soon.”

Majors, also the star of Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, was arrested on Saturday, March 25 in New York City on charges that included assault, strangulation and harassment.

“A preliminary investigation determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old female,” read a statement from the Deputy Commissioner Public Information. “The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition.”