Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell War Movie Opening Thanksgiving – The Hamden Journal

Sony has decided to push Devotion to Wednesday, Nov. 23, as a wide release.

The Culver City, CA studio previously planned an October rollout that included going limited on Oct. 14, an Oct. 21 expansion and wide break on Oct. 28.

The J.D. Dillard directed aerial war movie follows the harrowing true story of two elite US Navy fighter pilots during the Korean War. Their heroic sacrifices would ultimately make them the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen. Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell star.

Pic’s screenplay is by Jake Crane & Jonathan A. H. Stewart, based on the book by Adam Makos. Molly Smith, Rachel Smith, Thad Luckinbill and Trent Luckinbill produce. EPs are Dillard and Powell. The film stars Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell, Christina Jackson, Joe Jonas and Thomas Sadoski.