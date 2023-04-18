Jonathan Majors Dropped by Manager Entertainment 360 Following Domestic Violence Charges

Jonathan Majors and his talent manager Entertainment 360 have parted ways, an insider has confirmed to Variety. The development comes three weeks after the “Creed III” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” actor was arrested on charges of assault and harassment in New York in late March.

Majors has also been dropped by his former public relations manager, the Lede Company. A source with knowledge of the PR company confirmed that the actor was removed as a client last month.

No immediate comment was made available by Entertainment 360 or the Lede Company.

The 33-year-old actor was arrested in Manhattan on March 25 and charged with assault and harassment regarding a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman. New York police responded to a 911 call, leading to Majors being taken into custody. The unnamed victim was hospitalized with “minor injuries to her head and neck,” according to authorities.

Majors’ legal team has denied that the assault took place, alleging that evidence exists that would clear the actor of the charges.

“Mr. Majors completely denies assaulting the woman,” Majors’ criminal defense lawyer Priya Chaudhry said in a statement in the week after the arrest. Chaudry also released a series of text messages that were allegedly exchanged between Majors and the 30-year-old woman to further contextualize the situation.

Before his arrest, Majors was widely seen as a rising star in Hollywood. The actor earned an Emmy nomination for “Lovecraft Country” and had marquee roles in two spring blockbusters this year, “Creed III” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.” His was set to reprise his “Quantumania” role, the villainous multiverse traveler Kang, in future Marvel projects, including “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” in the summer of 2025. Additionally, Majors earned critical praise for his performance in “Magazine Dreams,” which premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival and was acquired by Searchlight Pictures only days before the actor was arrested.

Deadline was first to report the break between Majors and Entertainment 360.

