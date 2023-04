Jonathan Majors Dropped By Management Firm Entertainment 360, PR Team The Lede Company – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Talent manager Entertainment 360 have dropped Jonathan Majors, several sources tell us. The recent move by Majors’ longtime manager comes three weeks after the Magazine Dreams star was arrested on domestic violence charges in New York City.

Currently starring in Creed III and Antman and the Wasp: Quantumania, Majors’ exit from Entertainment 360 was due to issues of the actors’ personal behavior, we are informed.

Majors’ representation problems don’t stop with Entertainment 360. PR folks, the Lede Company, also initiated a break with the Avengers actor in the last month.

As a more minor element of this, Majors and fashion house Valentino “mutually agreed” that the actor would not be attending this year’s Met Gala as one of their guests.

Entertainment 360 and the Lede Company respectively didn’t return request for comment on this matter from The Hamden Journal.

Majors has already shot the second season of Marvel/Disney+’s Loki in which he reprises his uber-villain role of Kang the Conqueror and won’t go before the cameras in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty for quite some time. The Hamden Journal hears there’s been zero conversations in the Marvel camp to drop him from the MCU.

Majors was arrested on March 25 over an alleged domestic dispute with a 30-year old woman. The unnamed victim was taken to the hospital with “minor injuries to her head and neck” per authorities. Majors is expected to appear before a judge on May 8 as he faces multiple counts of harassment and assault by the New York City D.A.

“Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is probably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows,” Majors’ criminal defense attorney Priya Chaudhry told The Hamden Journal in a March 27 statement. “We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently.”

Chaudhry added that the “evidence includes video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place, witness testimony from the driver and others who both saw and heard the episode, and most importantly, two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations.”

Majors’ attorney also released a set of text messages to the press, redacted to protect the woman’s identity, in which the latter took blame for the fight: “Please let me know you’re okay when you get this. They assured me that you won’t be charged. They said they had to arrest you as protocol when they saw the injuries on me and they knew we had a fight. I’m so angry that they did. And I’m sorry you’re in this position. Will make sure nothing happens about this. I told them it was my fault for trying to grab your phone. I only just got out of hospital. Just call me when you’re out. I love you.”

Majors’ altercation comes in what has been a bountiful 2023 with Creed III and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania having grossed a combined $745M in addition to rave reviews out of Sundance for his turn as a mentally disturbed amateur bodybuilder in Magazine Dreams. Disney’s Searchlight Pictures acquired that movie out of the fest, beating several bidders, and setting a Dec. 8, 2023.

Jonathan Majors remains represented by WME.